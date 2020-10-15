EU Adds Russian Businessman Prigozhin on Libya Sanctions List

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The European Union added Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin to the list of individuals slapped with sanctions in view of the situation in Libya, according to the Official Journal of the EU.

"Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin is a Russian businessman with close links, including financially, to the private military company Wagner Group. In this way, Prigozhin is engaged in and providing support for Wagner Group's activities in Libya, which threaten the country's peace, stability and security," the regulation read.