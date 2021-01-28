EU Adopted Guidelines on Coronavirus Vaccination Certificates for Medical Purposes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The European Union member states have adopted guidelines on coronavirus vaccination certificates for medical purposes, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"EU countries adopted guidelines on proof of vaccination for medical purposes.

These guidelines aim to support the interoperability of vaccination certificates. It will be an important tool for citizens during the pandemic but also after we have overcome it," the commission wrote on Twitter.