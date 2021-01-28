UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Adopted Guidelines On Coronavirus Vaccination Certificates For Medical Purposes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

EU Adopted Guidelines on Coronavirus Vaccination Certificates for Medical Purposes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The European Union member states have adopted guidelines on coronavirus vaccination certificates for medical purposes, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"EU countries adopted guidelines on proof of vaccination for medical purposes.

These guidelines aim to support the interoperability of vaccination certificates. It will be an important tool for citizens during the pandemic but also after we have overcome it," the commission wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

15 minutes ago

Lebanon Launches National Vaccination Registration ..

4 minutes ago

More playgrounds to be constructed for youth in KP ..

4 minutes ago

ICCI and NUML to promote industry-academia linkage ..

10 minutes ago

Top seeded advance as National Master Cup Table Te ..

10 minutes ago

EU Welcomes New START Treaty Extension, Calls Deal ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.