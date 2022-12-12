UrduPoint.com

EU Adopts $232Mln Refugee Support, Border Control Package For Turkey - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 09:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The European Commission adopted on Monday a 220 million euro ($232 million) package to strengthen border control in Turkey and provide assistance to refugees.

The assistance package should serve as proof of EU's commitment to cooperation with Turkey on the refugee issue, including efforts to stop irregular migration flows, increase the number of resettlements, and resume returns from the Greek islands, according to Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

"As a new element, we will work on supporting to secure Turkey's Eastern borders to prevent irregular migration, mobilising ��220 million, through the delivery of state-of-the-art surveillance equipment," the commissioner said in a statement.

The total amount of EU aid to Turkey stands at about 1.235 billion Euros in 2022, the commission has estimated. The resources are allocated to cover the cost of refugees' basic needs, support projects aimed at increasing job opportunities, provide cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugee groups and finance further border control measures at Turkey's eastern border.

Turkey has been the largest refugee hosting country in the world for the past seven years. Over 4 million refugees and asylum-seekers are currently registered in Turkey, of whom nearly 3.6 million are Syrians and 330,000 refugees are from other countries.

