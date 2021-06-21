UrduPoint.com
EU Adopts Fourth Package Of Sanctions Against Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:38 PM

The European Union has adopted the fourth package of sanctions against Belarus, the Council of the EU said on Monday, adding that the bloc added 78 individuals and eight organizations to the sanctions list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Union has adopted the fourth package of sanctions against Belarus, the Council of the EU said on Monday, adding that the bloc added 78 individuals and eight organizations to the sanctions list.

"The Council today decided to impose restrictive measures against 78 Belarusian individuals and 8 entities. This decision was made in view of the escalation of serious human rights violations in Belarus and the violent repression of civil society, democratic opposition and journalists. Moreover, seven individuals and one entity subject to this new round of restrictive measures were designated in connection to the forced and unlawful landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on 23 May 2021, endangering aviation safety, and the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega," the council said in a statement.

Belaeronavigatsia, a Belarusian state-owned enterprise for air navigation services, was included in the EU's sanctions list.

"State-owned Enterprise BELAERONAVIGATSIA is responsible for Belarusian air traffic control. It therefore bears responsibility for diverting passenger flight FR4978 to Minsk airport without proper justification on 23 May 2021. This politically motivated decision was aimed at arresting and detaining opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega and is a form of repression against civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus," the council added.

