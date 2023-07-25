EU Adopts New Directive to Reduce Final Energy Consumption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday adopted a new energy directive that aims to reduce EU member states' final energy consumption by 11.7% by 2030 as part of the "Fit for 55" package.

"Member states will collectively ensure a reduction of final energy consumption of at least 11.7% in 2030, compared with the energy consumption forecasts for 2030 made in 2020," the Council said in a statement.

The adoption of the directive sets the final energy consumption level at 763 million tonnes of oil equivalent and will be binding for all member states, unlike the Primary energy consumption target, which will vary, the document said.

The EU plans to achieve the 11.7% target by getting all its members to implement it in their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) and to adjust national contributions where necessary.

It is expected that all member states will start with 1.49% energy savings in 2024 and gradually reach 1.9% by 2030, the statement read.

The public sector is expected to lead by example, the Council said.

"The new rules set a specific obligation for the public sector to achieve an annual energy consumption reduction of 1.9% that can exclude public transport and armed forces. In addition to this, member states will be required to renovate each year at least 3% of the total floor area of buildings owned by public bodies," the statement read.

The 11.7% target is part of the "Fit for 55" package presented by the European Commission on July 14, 2021, which aims to reduce EU member states' net greenhouse gas emissions by about 55% by 2030.