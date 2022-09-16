EU Adopts New Media Rules to Protect Journalist Sources, End Spying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European Union unveiled a set of rules on Friday that it said would improve protections for editorial freedoms and journalistic sources and safeguard media against political meddling and spying.

"The European Media Freedom Act provides common safeguards at EU level to guarantee a plurality of voices and that our media are able to operate without any interference, be it private or public," Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

The new regulation will require member states to guarantee stable funding of public media and a transparent process of appointing governing boards to ensure editorial independence.

Media service providers will be required to publicly disclose their ownership, conflicts of interest and the allocation of state advertising.

The act will also create a new European watchdog, comprised of national media authorities, which will enforce the new rules and screen media concentrations so they do not hamper plurality.

The new rules explicitly ban the use of spyware against media, journalists and their families. The ban comes amid a low-simmering debate in Greece about the government spying on investigative journalists and opposition lawmakers with the help of a surveillance tool called Predator.