MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Council of the European Union announced Thursday that it has adopted a new set of restrictive measures against Iran for Tehran's alleged military support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"The Council today established a new framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. This new regime prohibits the export from the European Union to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It also provides for travel restrictions and asset freeze measures that could be imposed against persons responsible for, supporting or involved in Iran's UAV's programme," the Council said on the website.

The Council also sanctioned six Iranian individuals under two existing sanctions regimes for "Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defence systems).

" The assets of the sanctioned individuals will be frozen, and the EU citizens and companies "are forbidden from making funds available to them." The sanctioned individuals are also banned from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Iran has been manufacturing UAVs since the 1980s, but the issue became a subject of public focus last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this fact, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled including Iran's drone operators in the sanctions list.