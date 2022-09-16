EU Affairs Ministers of Germany, France, Poland Vow to Revise EU Policy Toward Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Ministers for European Affairs of Germany, France and Poland stated the need to redefine the key principles of EU policy towards Russia, according to a joint statement released on Friday by the German Foreign Ministry.

"As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine marks a fundamental turning point in EU-Russia relations, we need to re-define key guiding principles of the European Union's policy towards Russia," the statement says.

The ministers also noted that they advocated for "a strategic approach involving international partners to address the reconstruction of Ukraine in a concerted and sustainable manner.

"

"We recognize that helping sustain Ukrainian forces in the long run entails going beyond the provision of equipment, notably by setting up a dedicated European training and assistance mission in the EU for Ukrainian forces that would also ensure maintenance and repair of military equipment," the ministers also said.