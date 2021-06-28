EU Affirms Commitment to Defeating Islamic State - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reaffirmed on Monday the bloc's commitment to defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, also known as Daesh, banned in Russia) and stressed the importance of joint approach to resolving the issue.

"The EU remains firmly committed to the Global @coalition against Da'esh and contributing as non-military partner to its efforts in Iraq and Syria," he tweeted following the meeting of the coalition.

He further noted that collective action is crucial to ensure "sustainable progress on stabilization" and prevent the resurgence of the terrorist group.

The in-person meeting of the coalition, hosted by Italy, was attended by delegations from over 80 countries. One of the main discussion points became the fight against IS on the "global scale," especially with its rapid spread in Africa.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has acted in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.