UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Affirms Support For Iraq In Fighting Terrorism, Delivering Economic Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:40 PM

EU Affirms Support for Iraq in Fighting Terrorism, Delivering Economic Reforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday expressed sympathy with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi over a recent bombing attack in Baghdad, pledging Brussels' support to Iraq in tackling extremism, as well as holding free elections and initiating economic reforms.

"EU stands with @MAKadhimi to address security challenges and fight violent extremism. Our partnership does not stop there. We support Iraq to deliver free elections and economic reforms. Migration is a key area of our cooperation, discussed situation at the Lithuania and Belarus border," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district of Iraq on Monday. The Iraqi security services said that it was carried out by a suicide bomber and designated terrorist.

This was the third bombing attack in Sadr City this year alone, with the first two taking place in January and June. At least 30 people have been killed, and some 60 others were injured by the latest blast.

The European Council president also asked the Iraqi prime minister to fulfill a bilateral agreement on preventing illegal migrants from going to the EU member states, particularly through Lithuania.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Twitter Iraq Suicide Brussels Baghdad Belarus Lithuania January June Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

56 minutes ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.