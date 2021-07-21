EU Affirms Support for Iraq in Fighting Terrorism, Delivering Economic Reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday expressed sympathy with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi over a recent bombing attack in Baghdad, pledging Brussels' support to Iraq in tackling extremism, as well as holding free elections and initiating economic reforms.

"EU stands with @MAKadhimi to address security challenges and fight violent extremism. Our partnership does not stop there. We support Iraq to deliver free elections and economic reforms. Migration is a key area of our cooperation, discussed situation at the Lithuania and Belarus border," Michel wrote on Twitter.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district of Iraq on Monday. The Iraqi security services said that it was carried out by a suicide bomber and designated terrorist.

This was the third bombing attack in Sadr City this year alone, with the first two taking place in January and June. At least 30 people have been killed, and some 60 others were injured by the latest blast.

The European Council president also asked the Iraqi prime minister to fulfill a bilateral agreement on preventing illegal migrants from going to the EU member states, particularly through Lithuania.