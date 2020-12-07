UrduPoint.com
EU, Africa Launch New Partnership To Respond To Health Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have launched a new four-year partnership initiative to strengthen Africa's capacity to respond to health threats, according to a press release issued by the European Commission on Monday.

"Today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a new partnership initiative to strengthen the capacity of Africa CDC to prepare for and respond to public health threats in Africa," the press release said.

Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that health security must remain a global priority in the cooperation between the African Union and the EU, adding that the new partnership between the ECDC and the Africa CDC is an important step to achieve this common goal.

The partnership agreement will allow Africa CDC and ECDC to share experiences and lessons acquired through working with African and European Member States on the continental harmonized surveillance of infectious diseases, data sharing, and others.

The agreement will come into effect on 1 January 2021.

