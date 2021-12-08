EU-Africa Summit 2022 to Become Foothold for Partnership Renewal - European Council

UrduPoint.com

The upcoming EU-Africa Summit will be an excellent opportunity to renew the bloc's partnership with African countries, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said on Wednesday

"We are working very hard on the next EU- Africa summit next year and I'm confident - it will be a great occasion for renewal of our partnership with Africa," Michel said at the virtual 2021 EU Ambassadors' Conference.

The EU-Africa Summit is scheduled to take place from February 17-18.

At the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa on Monday, Michel said that the EU appreciates the potential of its relations with Africa.

European foreign affairs ministers will hold a comprehensive discussion on EU-Africa relations, touching on the overall situation on the continent and the challenges it faces, during the next Foreign Affairs Council on December 13.

