EU Against Unilateral Actions by US Regarding Cooperation With Iran - Spanish Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is against Washington applying extraterritorial laws to companies doing business with Iran, Josep Borrell, the Spanish acting foreign minister, announced on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The European Union is against Washington applying extraterritorial laws to companies doing business with Iran , Josep Borrell, the Spanish acting foreign minister, announced on Monday.

"We are doing everything possible to guarantee that there is no economic blockade of Iran, so that European companies could continue working there. It is complicated, extremely complicated. Because the United States applying laws in an extraterritorial way, in a way that we do not recognize, creates difficulties for all companies. A new financial instrument has been created in which Spain will be participating, in order to allow European companies to work with Iran," Borrell told reporters in Brussels.

He confirmed that the European Union has been doing "everything possible" to save the Iranian nuclear deal, and asked Iran to continue following it.

In 2015, Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, The United States, and Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding the Iranian nuclear program, which stipulated the weakening of sanctions in return for Iran limiting its nuclear program. However, in 2018, the United States abandoned the agreement and began pursuing an aggressive policy concerning Iran. In 2019, on the anniversary of the United States' withdrawal, Iran announced that it had stopped following a number of provisions of the agreement, including those concerning the reserves of low-enriched uranium.