UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Against Unilateral Actions By US Regarding Cooperation With Iran - Spanish Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

EU Against Unilateral Actions by US Regarding Cooperation With Iran - Spanish Minister

The European Union is against Washington applying extraterritorial laws to companies doing business with Iran, Josep Borrell, the Spanish acting foreign minister, announced on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The European Union is against Washington applying extraterritorial laws to companies doing business with Iran, Josep Borrell, the Spanish acting foreign minister, announced on Monday.

"We are doing everything possible to guarantee that there is no economic blockade of Iran, so that European companies could continue working there. It is complicated, extremely complicated. Because the United States applying laws in an extraterritorial way, in a way that we do not recognize, creates difficulties for all companies. A new financial instrument has been created in which Spain will be participating, in order to allow European companies to work with Iran," Borrell told reporters in Brussels.

He confirmed that the European Union has been doing "everything possible" to save the Iranian nuclear deal, and asked Iran to continue following it.

In 2015, Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, The United States, and Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding the Iranian nuclear program, which stipulated the weakening of sanctions in return for Iran limiting its nuclear program. However, in 2018, the United States abandoned the agreement and began pursuing an aggressive policy concerning Iran. In 2019, on the anniversary of the United States' withdrawal, Iran announced that it had stopped following a number of provisions of the agreement, including those concerning the reserves of low-enriched uranium.

Related Topics

Business Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Brussels Spain United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 2019 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Manarat Al Saadiyat to present ‘Popular Culture ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Requests Arrest Extension for Kerch S ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 9th P ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Discuss Exchanging Ukrainian Sailo ..

6 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister to Promise Funding to Electric C ..

6 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Theresa May to Promise Funding t ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.