UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Against Unilateral Extraterritorial Measures Targeting Venezuela - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:24 AM

EU Against Unilateral Extraterritorial Measures Targeting Venezuela - Spokesperson

The European Union is against the extraterritorial application of unilateral sanctions, a spokesperson for the European Commission said, commenting on the new US sanctions against Venezuela

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The European Union is against the extraterritorial application of unilateral sanctions, a spokesperson for the European Commission said, commenting on the new US sanctions against Venezuela.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking the assets of Venezuela's government that fall within US jurisdiction, including those belonging to the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company. It also authorizes sanctions against anyone supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"In general, we do not comment on that. Our position is well known. We oppose the extraterritorial application of unilateral measures," EU spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela said at a briefing.

He also reaffirmed the previously outlined EU position that Brussels could take additional individual measures against a number of Venezuelans or amend these sanctions depending on the course of negotiations on fixing the country.

At the same time, the European Union notes that such sanctions should not affect the economic situation of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

According to the White House, the Trump administration has already imposed 30 rounds of sanctions on Venezuela, targeting about 200 individuals and entities.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China White House European Union Company Oil Trump Bank Brussels Same Bolivia United States Cuba Venezuela January From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.