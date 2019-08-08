EU Against Unilateral Extraterritorial Measures Targeting Venezuela - Spokesperson

The European Union is against the extraterritorial application of unilateral sanctions, a spokesperson for the European Commission said, commenting on the new US sanctions against Venezuela

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The European Union is against the extraterritorial application of unilateral sanctions, a spokesperson for the European Commission said, commenting on the new US sanctions against Venezuela.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking the assets of Venezuela's government that fall within US jurisdiction, including those belonging to the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company. It also authorizes sanctions against anyone supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"In general, we do not comment on that. Our position is well known. We oppose the extraterritorial application of unilateral measures," EU spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela said at a briefing.

He also reaffirmed the previously outlined EU position that Brussels could take additional individual measures against a number of Venezuelans or amend these sanctions depending on the course of negotiations on fixing the country.

At the same time, the European Union notes that such sanctions should not affect the economic situation of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

According to the White House, the Trump administration has already imposed 30 rounds of sanctions on Venezuela, targeting about 200 individuals and entities.