EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved Pfizer's Covid pill for emergency use by individual member states struggling with the new wave of the disease, pending formal approval across the bloc

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved Pfizer's Covid pill for emergency use by individual member states struggling with the new wave of the disease, pending formal approval across the bloc.

"The medicine, which is not yet authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.