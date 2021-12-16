UrduPoint.com

EU Agency Backs Pfizer Covid Pill For Emergency Use

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:23 PM

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved Pfizer's Covid pill for emergency use by individual member states struggling with the new wave of the disease, pending formal approval across the bloc

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved Pfizer's Covid pill for emergency use by individual member states struggling with the new wave of the disease, pending formal approval across the bloc.

"The medicine, which is not yet authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

24 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

39 minutes ago
 Special attention being paid to improve police sta ..

Special attention being paid to improve police stations performance: IGP

39 seconds ago
 More Americans Fear Contracting Cancer Than COVID ..

More Americans Fear Contracting Cancer Than COVID or Heart Disease - Poll

41 seconds ago
 30 held with contraband

30 held with contraband

43 seconds ago
 APTMA demands restoration of energy supply to text ..

APTMA demands restoration of energy supply to textile industry

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.