UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Agency Recommends 3 Weeks Between Pfizer/BioNTech Jabs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTech jabs

The EU's medicines regulator on Thursday said it advised medics inject a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine three weeks after the first, amid debate over how much time to leave between the two jabs

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines regulator on Thursday said it advised medics inject a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine three weeks after the first, amid debate over how much time to leave between the two jabs.

"Previously, the product information stated that the interval should be 'at least 21 days'," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

The vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, like that produced by rival Moderna, requires two separate doses in order to give the recipient long-term protection against Covid-19.

Britain, the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, has extended the gap between doses to up to 12 weeks as part of a strategy to quickly vaccinate more people with a first dose.

But that decision has been controversial, with the British Medical Association calling for a maximum of six weeks between the jabs.

The World Health Organization has meanwhile recommended a four-week gap between doses -- to be extended to a maximum of six weeks in exceptional circumstances.

The EMA noted that during clinical trials, the vaccine was tested using gaps between doses of up to six weeks.

"There are currently no clinical data on the efficacy of the vaccine when administered beyond intervals used in the clinical trial," it said.

Of those who took part in trials, "93.1 percent of these participants received the second dose 19 to 23 days after the first dose," it said.

Related Topics

World Company Germany Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

Escaped caimans captured after scaring Paraguayan ..

2 minutes ago

Yasir strikes late to put Pakistan in charge again ..

2 minutes ago

Critic of Guinea's President Conde gets 11-month j ..

2 minutes ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

31 minutes ago

Women affectees of climate-induced migration deman ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.