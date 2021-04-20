UrduPoint.com
EU Agency Says Clot 'rare' J&J Side Effect, As Europe Vows More Covid Doses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

Europe's medicines regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe's medicines regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.

The United States is also expected to announce its decision on the single-shot J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world urgently try to accelerate inoculation campaigns and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment came as an EU official promised to have enough doses available to vaccinate 70 percent of European adults by the summer -- a boon for the continent's sluggish rollout.

Europe's Johnson & Johnson campaign was delayed after US health regulators said the shot should be paused over blood clot fears.

After conducting a review of isolated cases of clotting among people who received the vaccine, EMA's safety committee said it found a "possible link" between the jab and the medical condition.

The regulator said its safety committee "concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information" for the J&J shot.

"These events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine," it said in a statement.

Only two countries had started administering the J&J shot before it was paused -- the United States and South Africa -- with more than seven million doses given out so far, according to an AFP tally.

The vaccine was praised as easier to administer and transport than some of its rivals, because it requires just one dose and can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The EU approved the J&J shot on March 3 and started taking deliveries on April 19, but has not yet started administering it to people.

