EU Agency Urges Preparation Of Stronger Measures Over Virus Variants

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:53 PM

The EU health agency ECDC on Thursday urged countries to prepare more stringent measures and speed up vaccine campaigns in the coming weeks because of the risks of more infectious variants of the novel coronavirus

"The key message is to prepare for a rapid escalation of the stringency of response measures in the coming weeks to safeguard healthcare capacity and to accelerate vaccination campaigns," the European Centre Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a new report.

"The key message is to prepare for a rapid escalation of the stringency of response measures in the coming weeks to safeguard healthcare capacity and to accelerate vaccination campaigns," the European Centre Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a new report.

