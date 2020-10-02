EU Agreement on Belarus Sanctions Important Signal, If Belated - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union's agreement on a sanctions list against Belarusian officials sends an important signal but comes belatedly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.

EU leaders agreed on a sanctions list against Belarusian authorities, notably excluding President Alexander Lukashenko, only at the second attempt. The first attempt to compile such a list was blocked by Cyprus, which demanded a coherent position on Turkish energy prospecting in the eastern Mediterranean.

"The fact that we could now agree on those sanctions is an important signal because it strengthens the hand of those who are protesting for freedom of opinion in Belarus. The fact that we were able to demonstrate our competence is important, but it was done belatedly," Merkel said at a news conference in Brussels.

EU leaders are currently holding two-day talks to reach common positions on a wide range of topics within and without the bloc.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko won them with 80.1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition claimed ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters, who did not agree with the election results. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died.