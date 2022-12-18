UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees Carbon Pricing Scheme With Extra Costs For Heating, Transport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 10:10 PM

EU Agrees Carbon Pricing Scheme With Extra Costs for Heating, Transport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) EU ministers and legislators agreed details of an emissions trading scheme on Sunday that, if implemented, will raise carbon costs for households, micro businesses and transport users.

The 153-page provisional deal, part of the "Fit for 55" emissions cuts package, puts Europe on an ambitious path of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The deal includes pricing CO2 emissions coming from burning fuels in the buildings and road transport from 2027. A price ceiling of 45 Euros ($48) per tonne of carbon will be applied until 2030.

The Council of the European Union agreed to delay the start of the new scheme until 2028 if the energy prices remained "exceptionally high" and suggested measures that would cushion the blow of what is expected to be seen as an emissions tax on individuals.

"It is appropriate to introduce measures to address the potential risk of excessive price increases, which, if particularly high at the start of the buildings and road transport emissions trading, may undermine the readiness of households and individuals to invest in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions," they said.

A Social Climate Fund worth 65 billion euros ($69 billion) will be established to mitigate the impact of the carbon price on vulnerable households, enterprises and transport users. Emissions stemming from agriculture vehicles will be exempted from taxation.

