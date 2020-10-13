UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Agrees Common Rules For Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:41 PM

EU agrees common rules for coronavirus travel restrictions

EU countries on Tuesday agreed common criteria to coordinate coronavirus travel restrictions, in an effort to end the confusing patchwork of national rules that has developed during the pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :EU countries on Tuesday agreed common criteria to coordinate coronavirus travel restrictions, in an effort to end the confusing patchwork of national rules that has developed during the pandemic.

Ministers from the 27 countries agreed the new guidelines at a meeting in Luxembourg, putting in place a common mapping system to define risk areas in the EU -- but the new recommendations are not binding on member states.

Under the plan, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will publish a weekly map of the EU using a traffic light colour system to indicate the level of risk in each area.

Levels will be determined by a variety of epidemiological factors including new virus cases per 100,000 population in the preceding 14 days, and the level of positive tests.

A fourth colour, grey, will be allocated to areas with not enough data.

Travellers coming from a red, orange or grey zone could be required to quarantine or take a test for Covid-19, while those coming from a green zone would not face any measures.

EU countries would not be able to refuse entry to people coming from other member states -- which Hungary is currently doing, with exceptions for Czechs, Poles and Slovaks.

The plans also include exceptions for people doing "essential" jobs as well as a common contact tracing form for travellers.

France welcomed the decision, but Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, who abstained in the vote, said the text of the agreement was not yet at a finished state.

Related Topics

Vote Traffic Orange Luxembourg Hungary From Agreement Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union Properties profits exceed AED500mn in Q3 202 ..

14 minutes ago

Kruijswijk, Mitchelton team out of Giro after posi ..

2 minutes ago

EU Leaders Agree Upon Guidelines of COVID-19-Relat ..

2 minutes ago

Dominican Expat Infects Over 125 People With COVID ..

2 minutes ago

EU extends state aid rule easing to 2021: commissi ..

2 minutes ago

SC seeks presentation on electricity

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.