The European Commission agreed a deal with Moderna for additional 300 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Commission agreed a deal with Moderna for additional 300 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Wednesday.

"I'm glad to announce that today, the Commission has approved a second contract with Moderna to purchase 300 million additional doses of their vaccine against COVID-19. This is good news," von der Leyen said at a European Commission press briefing.