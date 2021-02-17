UrduPoint.com
EU Agrees Deal To Produce Extra 300Mln Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

The European Commission agreed a deal with Moderna for additional 300 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Commission agreed a deal with Moderna for additional 300 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Wednesday.

"I'm glad to announce that today, the Commission has approved a second contract with Moderna to purchase 300 million additional doses of their vaccine against COVID-19. This is good news," von der Leyen said at a European Commission press briefing.

