EU agrees extra 500 mn euros to arm Ukraine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to spend an extra 500 million Euros ($540 million) from their common coffers on arms for Ukraine, diplomats said, as Kyiv pleads for heavier weapons.

The accord will take the total committed to supplying Ukraine's military from common EU spending to 3.

6 billion euros, which is separate from national spending by individual member states.

Overall, European nations have pledged more than 11 billion euros on weapons for Ukraine, EU officials say, less than half of what the United States is spending.

The latest tranche of funds comes as Germany faces intense pressure over its hesitation on giving battle tanks to Ukraine.