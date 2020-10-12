EU agrees in principle to sanction Russia over Navalny

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed in principle to back a French-German proposal to sanction Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, diplomats told AFP

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed in principle to back a French-German proposal to sanction Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, diplomats told AFP.

Three sources said the 27 ministers meeting for talks in Luxembourg had reached political agreement to start work preparing measures in line with the proposals made last week by France and Germany, which said Russia was responsible for the poisoning of Navalny with the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.