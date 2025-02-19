EU Agrees New Sanctions Against Russia
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) EU countries on Wednesday agreed a new round of sanctions on Russia, diplomats said, as the bloc looks to keep up pressure in the face of US talks with Russia.
The wide-ranging package -- which includes a ban on imports of Russian aluminium -- will be formally adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, the third anniversary of Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The EU's 16th round of sanctions on Russia comes as US President Donald Trump has undercut Kyiv and its European backers by launching efforts with Moscow to end the war.
Beyond targeting Russia's lucrative aluminium sector, the new measures also look to clamp down on the so-called "shadow fleet" used to circumvent restrictions on Russian oil exports by blacklisting 73 more ageing vessels.
The EU will also disconnect a further 13 Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system and ban a further eight Russian media outlets from broadcasting in Europe.
Europe is scrambling to react after Trump upended three-years of staunch US support for Kyiv by starting talks with Moscow.
Top US officials and Russian negotiators held a first meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to pave the way towards reaching a deal on Ukraine.
European countries are urgently trying to make their voices heard as they fear a bad deal could leave an emboldened Moscow claiming victory.
The US has said that the EU will eventually have to play a role in the talks due to the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.
