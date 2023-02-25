EU Agrees on 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia - Swedish Presidency of EU Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Countries of the European Union have agreed on the new sanctions package against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said.

"Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions," the Swedish presidency said on Twitter on Friday, adding that this package is "the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions" imposed by EU member-states.

The sanctions include tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology, restrictions against a number of individuals and entities that are "spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war," as well as measures against "Russian disinformation."

The Swedish presidency of the EU Council said that the European Union "will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes."