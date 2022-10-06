EU Agrees on 8th Package of Sanctions Against Russia - EU Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The European Union agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, the EU Commission said.

"The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of an eighth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine," a statement read.

The new package of EU sanctions includes economic measures and personal restrictions, the EU Commission added.