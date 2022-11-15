UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees On Additional $16.6Mln In Military Assistance Funding For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The Council of the European Union confirmed on Tuesday the launch of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and agreed on additional funding for 16 million euros ($16.6 million) to increase the capacity of the Ukrainian armed forces

"Furthermore, the Council adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) worth 16 million to support the capacity building of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the EUMAM Ukraine," the Council said in a statement.

The funds will be used to finance the provision by EU member states of ammunition and military equipment, as well as its transportation, storage, and maintenance, the statement added.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers officially launched the mission designed to train at least 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The bloc will allocate 106.7 million euros for two years. Earlier it was reported that the training mission will be located in Poland and Germany. Other countries, including those outside the EU, can also join its work.

The EU countries have already allocated 3.1 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine from the EPF.

