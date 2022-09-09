UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees On Allocation Of 5 Bln Euros To Ukraine - Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The finance and economy ministers of the European Union member states have agreed on providing guarantees to make five billion Euros available in concessional loans to Ukraine, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

"The Ministers have endorsed next part of our exemptional macro financial assistance program and agreed to provide national guarantees to make further 5 billion euros available in concessional loans to Ukraine. This is part of the overall 9 billion exceptional macro financial assistance package for Ukraine," Dombrovskis told a press conference.

