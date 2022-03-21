EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Ukraine - German Defense Minister

The European Union has decided to enforce a new 500 million euro ($550 million) program to support Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, adding that Berlin will provide over 25% of the amount

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union has decided to enforce a new 500 million euro ($550 million) program to support Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, adding that Berlin will provide over 25% of the amount.

"It is good and right that we are making a decision on a further program in the amount of 500 million Euros for Ukraine, Germany participates in it in the amount of 26 percent. It is important that we support Ukraine in solidarity and do everything possible so that it can continue to courageously defend itself, as it has been happening in recent days and weeks," the minister told reporters in Brussels.