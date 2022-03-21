UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees On New 500Mln Euro Program To Support Ukraine - German Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 07:19 PM

EU Agrees on New 500Mln Euro Program to Support Ukraine - German Defense Minister

The European Union has decided to enforce a new 500 million euro ($550 million) program to support Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, adding that Berlin will provide over 25% of the amount

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union has decided to enforce a new 500 million euro ($550 million) program to support Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday, adding that Berlin will provide over 25% of the amount.

"It is good and right that we are making a decision on a further program in the amount of 500 million Euros for Ukraine, Germany participates in it in the amount of 26 percent. It is important that we support Ukraine in solidarity and do everything possible so that it can continue to courageously defend itself, as it has been happening in recent days and weeks," the minister told reporters in Brussels.

Related Topics

Ukraine German European Union Germany Brussels Berlin Euro Million

Recent Stories

9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

9 killed, 1,489 injured in Punjab road accidents

21 seconds ago
 SCCI conducts course on "Understanding of Taxation ..

SCCI conducts course on "Understanding of Taxation"

23 seconds ago
 200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

200 trees planted to mark World Forest Day

24 seconds ago
 18,815 POs arrested during current year

18,815 POs arrested during current year

26 seconds ago
 Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance ..

Canada to Issue 'Green Bonds' This Week - Finance Department

3 minutes ago
 Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

Amjad directs timely marketing of scheme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>