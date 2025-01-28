EU Agrees 'roadmap' For Easing Syria Sanctions
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to begin easing sanctions on Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, as the West looks to build bridges with the war-ravaged country's new leadership.
"This could give a boost to the Syrian economy and help the country get back on its feet," foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said after a meeting in Brussels.
The 27-nation EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Assad government and Syria's economy during its civil war.
Kallas said ministers had signed up to a "roadmap" for lifting the sanctions starting with key sectors such as energy where relief is needed most urgently.
"While we aim to move fast, we also are ready to reverse the course if the situation worsens, and in parallel, we will scale up humanitarian aid and recovery efforts," she said.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the EU could begin by suspending sanctions on the energy, transport and banking sectors.
Europe is keen to help the reconstruction of the Syria and build better ties with its new rulers after the end of the Assad family's five-decade rule.
The EU will only suspend the sanctions and not lift them definitively to maintain leverage over the Syrian leadership.
The new leadership in Syria has been lobbying the West to lift sanctions -- especially in the financial sector -- to allow the country to rebuild.
"We welcome the positive step taken by the European Union to suspend sanctions on Syria for one year, and look forward to seeing them lifted completely," Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on X.
"We hope that this decision will have a constructive impact on all aspects of life for the Syrian people and ensure sustainable development."
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns
Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value
More Stories From World
-
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions7 minutes ago
-
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk43 minutes ago
-
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests1 hour ago
-
India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage2 hours ago
-
DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire kills one as residents try to go home2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The Japan Prize Foundation2 hours ago
-
Five civilians killed in Rwanda town near DR Congo border: Rwandan army2 hours ago
-
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa4 hours ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France4 hours ago
-
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages4 hours ago
-
DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots4 hours ago