EU Agrees To Contribute $15Bln To INSTEX Mechanism For Trade With Tehran- Iran's Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The European Union has agreed to contribute $15 billion to the fund of INSTEX trade mechanism that was set up by the European Union to continue trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions and in an effort to save the nuclear deal with Tehran, senior Iranian lawmaker Mucteba Zunnur said on Sunday.

"The Europeans have agreed to contribute $15 billion to the INSTEX fund in three tranches," Zunnur said as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

In September, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country would resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal if it received the $15 billion tranche before the end of the year.

More Stories From World

