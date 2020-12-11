UrduPoint.com
EU Agrees To Cut Emissions By 55% By 2030

Fri 11th December 2020

EU agrees to cut emissions by 55% by 2030

EU leaders agreed on Friday after a long night of wrangling to set a more ambitious target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030

EU leaders agreed on Friday after a long night of wrangling to set a more ambitious target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," European Council president and summit host Charles Michel declared on Twitter.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: "Europe will reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

More Stories From World

