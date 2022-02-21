UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees To Help Cyprus Manage Record Migrant Influx

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

EU agrees to help Cyprus manage record migrant influx

Cyprus struck a deal Monday with the European Union to help it handle a large migrant influx to the divided Mediterranean island, which Nicosia says is the highest per capita in the EU

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Cyprus struck a deal Monday with the European Union to help it handle a large migrant influx to the divided Mediterranean island, which Nicosia says is the highest per capita in the EU.

The agreement will make it easier for Cyprus to send back failed asylum seekers and help upgrade its overcrowded reception facilities.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who attended virtually.

"Today is a milestone for the Republic of Cyprus and efforts made by the government to manage a problem that has plagued our country," Nouris said at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Interior Minister European Union Nicosia Cyprus Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Farmers advised not to use urea on wheat now

Farmers advised not to use urea on wheat now

2 minutes ago
 France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Pari ..

France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Paris Friday

2 minutes ago
 Putin: US Easily Rejects Any Documents It Signed

Putin: US Easily Rejects Any Documents It Signed

2 minutes ago
 Lithuanian, NATO Forces Begin 'Strong Griffin 2022 ..

Lithuanian, NATO Forces Begin 'Strong Griffin 2022' Military Drills

2 minutes ago
 Minor girl killed, 6 injured in road accident

Minor girl killed, 6 injured in road accident

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize Gems and Jewelry Expo in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>