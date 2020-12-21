EU Agrees to Pay $18.9 Per Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Pfizer/BioNTech - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The European Union will pay 15.5 Euros ($18.9) per dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, less than what the companies reportedly charged in the US, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an internal EU document dated November 18.

The EU announced a deal with US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to supply member states with vaccine doses on November 11.

According to the agency, the price negotiated by the bloc for 300 million vaccine doses is slightly lower than what the United States agreed to pay ($19.

5) for the first shipment of 100 million doses.

Last week, Eva De Bleeker, Belgium's state secretary for budget, tweeted a price table for COVID-19 vaccines that said that the one developed by BioNTech/Pfizer costs 12 euros ($14.68) per dose. The official had promptly removed her tweet while Pfizer announced that the price was confidential.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the EU during a meeting on Monday.