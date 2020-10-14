UrduPoint.com
EU Agrees To Sanction 6 People, 1 Organization From Russia Over Navalny Illness - Reports

Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union has come to an agreement to sanction six officials and one organization from Russia in connection with the circumstances surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny's illness, Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur reports on Wednesday, citing EU diplomats.

The foreign ministers of France and Germany have previously sent proposals to EU member states on the possibility of levying sanctions against Russia, after the government in Berlin alleged that Navalny had traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system while he underwent treatment in the German capital back in September.

The French newspaper Le Monde reported at an earlier date that sanctions had been proposed against nine Russian officials and the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology, where it is believed that Novichok was first developed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has vowed that Moscow will respond to any sanctions levied by Brussels in connection with the Navalny case.

