UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Agrees To Tighten Money Laundering Rules, Calls To Create New Supervisory Body

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:22 AM

EU Agrees to Tighten Money Laundering Rules, Calls to Create New Supervisory Body

The European Council has approved a set of conclusions calling for greater international cooperation and tougher measures to combat money laundering within the EU, and also implored the establishment of a new supervisory body to monitor criminal activity, a press release stated on Thursday, as investigations into the Danske Bank scandal continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The European Council has approved a set of conclusions calling for greater international cooperation and tougher measures to combat money laundering within the EU, and also implored the establishment of a new supervisory body to monitor criminal activity, a press release stated on Thursday, as investigations into the Danske Bank scandal continue.

The new rules will strengthen the EU's ability to act against money laundering and terrorist financing, the press release stated.

Council members voted to approve plans which call for a comprehensive review of anti-money laundering legislation ratified in May 2018. New measures include establishing a more comprehensive framework of global cooperation between different organizations, and the creation of a new independent supervisory body, attached to the European Union, which would have the ability to act on behalf of the EU.

The EU's desire to become tougher on money laundering comes after the Danske Bank scandal. Prosecutors have already begun proceedings after the Danish bank was accused to have conducted over $234 billion of suspicious transactions through a branch in Estonia between 2007 and 2015. In September, German prosecutors began probing Deutsche Bank over its potential role in facilitating Danske Bank's fraudulent transactions.

An Estonian branch of another European bank, Sweden's Swedbank, was confronted with similar allegations, namely that it had processed at least $3.8 billion worth of suspicious transactions from 2007-2015.

Related Topics

Terrorist Scandal German European Union Bank Estonia Sweden Money May September Criminals 2015 2018 Deutsche Bank From Billion

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

15 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

16 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

16 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

16 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

16 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.