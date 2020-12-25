EU Agri-Food Chain Calls for Urgent Measures to Prevent Border Chaos After Brexit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The EU's agri-food chain ” the FoodDrinkEurope confederation, the Copa and Cogeca interest group for European farmers and the European Liaison Committee for Agricultural and Agri-Food Trade (CELCAA) ” on Thursday called for urgent measures to avoid more border chaos after the UK exits the EU.

Earlier in the day, the EU and the UK announced that they had finally reached a trade deal following months-long talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the deal was fair and balanced for both sides. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it might not be a "cakeist treaty," but was "what the country needs at this time."

"We all need to look at the detail of the agreement to understand the full implications, but it is essential for EU and UK authorities to move at lightning speed to ensure businesses understand the new trade requirements, that border controls can operate efficiently from January 1 and that the Commission has a crisis management protocol, including direct communications with agri-food chain operators, to identify and solve border issues as they arise over the coming weeks and months," the organizations said in a joint statement.

According to the agri-food chain, if the authorities fail to take urgent measures, this will result in "more border chaos" and supply chain disruption, putting thousands of jobs at risk and affecting the safe supply of affordable agri-food goods to consumers.

The measures recommended to the authorities include, among others, the development of an effective transition phase starting January 1 towards the full implementation of the deal, provision of human, technical and financial resources to put in place the new customs and sanitary measures, as well as assurance of a continued formal communication channel between agri-food chain operators, on one side, and the European Commission and national authorities, on the other.