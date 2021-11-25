EU Aims to Build Multilateralism with Asian Trade Partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The European Union is looking to strengthen multilateralism with Asian partners as trade between them is higher than any other regions in the world Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission said on Thursday during her opening remarks at the 13th Asia-EU meeting (ASEM13).

"Together we need to rebuild a more sustainable and equitable world and we need to strengthen multilateralism because Asia and Europe are closely connected and together we have a significant weight on the world.

Trade, for example, between Europe and Asia is higher than any other regions in the world. Europe is the biggest investor in Asia," the President of the European Commission said.

EU and Asia together represent 55% of global trade, 60% of the global population and 65% of the global Growth Domestic Product, Von Der Leyen added.

ASEM13 meeting is hosted this year virtually by Cambodia. The Summit's theme is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth" and is attended by leaders and high-level representatives from Asia and Europe.