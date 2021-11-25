UrduPoint.com

EU Aims To Build Multilateralism With Asian Trade Partners

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

EU Aims to Build Multilateralism with Asian Trade Partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The European Union is looking to strengthen multilateralism with Asian partners as trade between them is higher than any other regions in the world Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission said on Thursday during her opening remarks at the 13th Asia-EU meeting (ASEM13).

"Together we need to rebuild a more sustainable and equitable world and we need to strengthen multilateralism because Asia and Europe are closely connected and together we have a significant weight on the world.

Trade, for example, between Europe and Asia is higher than any other regions in the world. Europe is the biggest investor in Asia," the President of the European Commission said.

EU and Asia together represent 55% of global trade, 60% of the global population and 65% of the global Growth Domestic Product, Von Der Leyen added.

ASEM13 meeting is hosted this year virtually by Cambodia. The Summit's theme is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth" and is attended by leaders and high-level representatives from Asia and Europe.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union Cambodia From Asia Weight

Recent Stories

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries ..

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

21 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

56 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

46 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

46 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.