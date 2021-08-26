UrduPoint.com

EU Aims To Complete Kabul Evacuations As Quickly As Possible - Spokesman

EU Aims to Complete Kabul Evacuations as Quickly as Possible - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The European Union is committed to complete citizens evacuation from Afghanistan as quickly as possible, it is not working under the pretext of the August 31 deadline, set by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said.

"We are not working under the pretext of the deadline of August 31, we working under the pretext that we need to get these people out as soon as it gets and we are doing everything possible in this regard," Stano told a press briefing on Thursday.

