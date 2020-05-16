UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Aims To 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Palestinian Land - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Palestinian Land - Borrell

The European Union will use all channels at its disposal to keep Israel from declaring sovereignty over any Palestinian land, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The European Union will use all channels at its disposal to keep Israel from declaring sovereignty over any Palestinian land, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday.

"We must work to discourage any possible initiative toward annexation, and this will require reaching out by all of us to Israel, the US, Palestine," he told reporters in Brussels.

Borrell reaffirmed the EU's support for a negotiated, two-state solution based on the borders that existed before Israel seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

"For this to be possible, unilateral action from either side should be avoided and, for sure, international law should be upheld,'' he added.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly warned Israel that he will tear up any bilateral agreements if the Jewish state annexes parts of the West Bank, a possibility left open by the power-sharing deal of Israel's new unity government.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Gaza European Union Bank Brussels Jerusalem Jew All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

10 minutes ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

38 minutes ago

Brazil's Health Minister Resigns Over Gov't's Resp ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.