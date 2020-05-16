EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Palestinian Land - Borrell

The European Union will use all channels at its disposal to keep Israel from declaring sovereignty over any Palestinian land, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The European Union will use all channels at its disposal to keep Israel from declaring sovereignty over any Palestinian land, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday.

"We must work to discourage any possible initiative toward annexation, and this will require reaching out by all of us to Israel, the US, Palestine," he told reporters in Brussels.

Borrell reaffirmed the EU's support for a negotiated, two-state solution based on the borders that existed before Israel seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

"For this to be possible, unilateral action from either side should be avoided and, for sure, international law should be upheld,'' he added.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly warned Israel that he will tear up any bilateral agreements if the Jewish state annexes parts of the West Bank, a possibility left open by the power-sharing deal of Israel's new unity government.