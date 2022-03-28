EU Aims to Reduce Demand for Russian Fossil Fuels by Two-Thirds Within Year - Spokesman

The European Union believes it is possible to reduce demand for Russian fossil fuels by two-thirds within a year, the European Commission spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The European Union believes it is possible to reduce demand for Russian fossil fuels by two-thirds within a year, the European Commission spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Monday.

"We aim to be completely independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and we believe it's possible to reduce our demand by two-thirds within a year," McPhie told a briefing.