UrduPoint.com

EU Aims To Reduce Demand For Russian Fossil Fuels By Two-Thirds Within Year - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 04:04 PM

EU Aims to Reduce Demand for Russian Fossil Fuels by Two-Thirds Within Year - Spokesman

The European Union believes it is possible to reduce demand for Russian fossil fuels by two-thirds within a year, the European Commission spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The European Union believes it is possible to reduce demand for Russian fossil fuels by two-thirds within a year, the European Commission spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Monday.

"We aim to be completely independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and we believe it's possible to reduce our demand by two-thirds within a year," McPhie told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

Yoga practices come in way of Kareena’s love for ..

Yoga practices come in way of Kareena’s love for biryani and halwa

1 minute ago
 Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cas ..

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cases surge

26 minutes ago
 44 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

44 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Watchdog Calls on FIFA to Pay Reparations for Mist ..

Watchdog Calls on FIFA to Pay Reparations for Mistreatment of Migrant Workers

3 minutes ago
 FMs of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to mee ..

FMs of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to meet in Anhui, China on March 30- ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary health visits Civil Hospital Quetta

Secretary health visits Civil Hospital Quetta

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>