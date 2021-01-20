UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Aims To Vaccinate 70% Of Adults By June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:08 AM

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

The European Union is aiming to inoculate 70 percent of its adult population against the coronavirus by June, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told a media conference on Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):The European Union is aiming to inoculate 70 percent of its adult population against the coronavirus by June, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told a media conference on Tuesday.

That aim, agreed in a meeting of all EU commissioners, comes as most member states are struggling to achieve liftoff with their vaccination programmes.

The bloc started jabs three weeks ago and has so far approved two vaccines -- from BioNTech/Pfizer and from Moderna -- with others soon expected to follow.

But its pace of vaccination trails behind countries such as the US, Britain, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that the EU's joint-buying strategy meant there were already enough doses to vaccinate 80 percent of the EU's population of 450 million.

She admitted, though, that "vaccinations need to speed up".

Schinas said: "We also propose that by summer, this year, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70 percent of the adult population."He said that meant before June 1, when the European summer begins.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that meeting the goal of 70 percent within the next four months could be "a turning point in our fight against this virus".

Related Topics

Israel European Union United Arab Emirates June Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

10 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

2 minutes ago

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

31 minutes ago

KP govt to ease new companies' registration proces ..

31 minutes ago

Govt takes several steps to promote sports: Malik ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.