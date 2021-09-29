UrduPoint.com

EU Airlifts 32 Tonnes Of Essential UN Aid To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

EU Airlifts 32 Tonnes of Essential UN Aid to Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A plane carrying 32 tonnes of relief aid provided by the UN children's and health agencies landed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

"Today, the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge delivered over 32 tonnes of life-saving cargo to Afghanistan.

This EU-funded plane enables our partners UNICEF & WHO deliver critical aid to Afghans affected by conflict & cholera outbreak," Janez Lenarcic tweeted.

The commissioner reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to helping the Afghan people.

Tens of millions of vulnerable Afghans rely on international humanitarian agencies for supplies, according to the World Health Organization. The UN has repeatedly urged the Taliban (banned in Russia) to ensure unfettered access for aid.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Russia European Union Million

Recent Stories

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

7 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

37 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

1 hour ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.