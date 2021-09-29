EU Alarmed by Mounting Tensions Between Kosovo, Serbia, Calls for Deescalation

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is very concerned about the current tensions between Kosovo and Serbia and urges the parties to the conflict to immediately deescalate the situation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The European Union is very concerned about the current tensions between Kosovo and Serbia and urges the parties to the conflict to immediately deescalate the situation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen is currently paying a visit to the self-proclaimed republic. The trip comes ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

"It is vital that Kosovo and Serbia normalize their relations. I must say I am very concerned about the current crisis. It is important to deescalate and return to the negotiation table to find a sustainable solution and the only way to do that is the EU-facilitated platform," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have been running high in recent days after Kosovo issued a new regulation that requires all vehicles entering Kosovo to be equipped with temporary Pristina-issued license plates, sparking dissent among the Serb population. On September 20, Serbs residing in northern Kosovo staged a peaceful rally on the administrative line between the region and central Serbia against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Pristina. The demonstration, however, grew violent, with Kosovar police deploying tear gas against the protesters in a bid to disperse them.

As of now, Serbian troops and military equipment are keeping watch on the road to a checkpoint between Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.