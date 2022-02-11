UrduPoint.com

EU, Allies Call On Sudan To Stop Arrests, Detentions Of Political Figures - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 06:45 PM

EU, Allies Call on Sudan to Stop Arrests, Detentions of Political Figures - Spokesperson

The European Union together with Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States expressed concern regarding arrests and detentions of several major political figures in Sudan, which took place on February 9, called on the country's military authorities to stop the practices, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union together with Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States expressed concern regarding arrests and detentions of several major political figures in Sudan, which took place on February 9, called on the country's military authorities to stop the practices, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Friday.

"These troubling actions are part of a recent pattern of arrests and detentions of civil society activists, journalists, and humanitarian workers occurring throughout Sudan these last weeks. We condemn this harassment and intimidation on the part of Sudan's military authorities.

We call for an immediate end to such practices and for the immediate release of all those unjustly detained," the statement said.

The statement added that "lifting of the state of emergency, declared at the time of the October 25 military takeover, would send a positive signal."

Sudan faced a severe political crisis after coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Civil Society Norway European Union United Kingdom United States Switzerland Sudan February July October All Government

Recent Stories

4th cycle of Khasadar & Levies training concludes ..

4th cycle of Khasadar & Levies training concludes in tribal districts

30 seconds ago
 Drug addicts must be treated as sick people: Senat ..

Drug addicts must be treated as sick people: Senator Ejaz

32 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

33 seconds ago
 Three days activities under MUN started at Mehran ..

Three days activities under MUN started at Mehran Uni

35 seconds ago
 16 more die, 997 new cases confirmed in KP

16 more die, 997 new cases confirmed in KP

37 seconds ago
 Argentina to collaborate with Pakistan for enhanci ..

Argentina to collaborate with Pakistan for enhancing cotton production: ambassad ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>