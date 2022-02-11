EU, Allies Call on Sudan to Stop Arrests, Detentions of Political Figures - Spokesperson

The European Union together with Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States expressed concern regarding arrests and detentions of several major political figures in Sudan, which took place on February 9, called on the country's military authorities to stop the practices, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union together with Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States expressed concern regarding arrests and detentions of several major political figures in Sudan, which took place on February 9, called on the country's military authorities to stop the practices, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Friday.

"These troubling actions are part of a recent pattern of arrests and detentions of civil society activists, journalists, and humanitarian workers occurring throughout Sudan these last weeks. We condemn this harassment and intimidation on the part of Sudan's military authorities.

We call for an immediate end to such practices and for the immediate release of all those unjustly detained," the statement said.

The statement added that "lifting of the state of emergency, declared at the time of the October 25 military takeover, would send a positive signal."

Sudan faced a severe political crisis after coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.