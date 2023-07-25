EU Allocates $11Mln to Help Chad Amid Influx of Sudanese Refugees - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The European Union has allocated 10 million Euros ($11 million) to help Chad face an influx of refugees from conflict-ridden Sudan, the European Commission said on Monday.

"The European Union has allocated an additional 10 million euros to provide humanitarian assistance to Chad ... These funds will be used to provide urgent assistance to refugees in difficult conditions," the European Commission said in a statement.

Another aircraft with 90 tonnes of EU humanitarian aid was sent to Chad last weekend, the statement read.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the regular Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict, including nearly 700,000 who have left the country, the UN estimates.