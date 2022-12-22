UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates $2.4Mln In Aid To DR Congo - European Commission

EU Allocates $2.4Mln in Aid to DR Congo - European Commission

The European Union has provided more than 2.3 million euros ($2.4 million) to help displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo suffering from cholera and attacks by armed groups, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The Commission has allocated over 2.3 million euros to help people fleeing conflict and violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as result of the military offensive of a non-state armed group 'M23'. Over half a million people have become internally displaced because of the fighting in North Kivu province," the Commission said.

The funds will help humanitarian organizations to respond better to the cholera outbreak in the settlements of those displaced in the province, the statement added.

Almost 1.9 million people are internally displaced in North Kivu and about 5.7 million people across the country. The military activity of the M23 group has intensified since October 2022, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The funding announced today raises EU humanitarian assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to 82 million euros in 2022.

