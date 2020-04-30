UrduPoint.com
EU Allocates $3.57Bln To Western Balkans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Commission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:24 AM

The European Union decided to provide more than 3.3 billion euros ($3.57 billion) to support the countries of the Western Balkans in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The European Union decided to provide more than 3.3 billion euros ($3.57 billion) to support the countries of the Western Balkans in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"Today, the European Commission is announcing over 3.3 billion of EU financial support mobilised jointly with the European Investment Bank to the benefit of the Western Balkans' citizens. This package aims to address the immediate health and resulting humanitarian needs of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as help with the social and economic recovery," the commission said in a press release.

The aid to Western Balkan states includes 38 million euros for the health care sector, 389 million euros for economic and social recovery, 455 million euros of "economic reactivation package," 1.7 billion euros of assistance from the European Investment Bank, a proposal of 750 million euros for macro-financial assistance, 4.5 million euros to assist refugees and migrants, and eight million euros to support migrant camps in the region.

The recipients include Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, partially-recognized Kosovo, and Serbia. All countries are either candidates or recognized potential candidates to join the EU.

