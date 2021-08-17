UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates $3.5Mln To Aid Victims Of Devastating Earthquake In Haiti

The European Union pledged on Tuesday 3 million euros ($3.5 million) in humanitarian assistance to Haiti, which was struck by a deadly earthquake over the weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The European Union pledged on Tuesday 3 million Euros ($3.5 million) in humanitarian assistance to Haiti, which was struck by a deadly earthquake over the weekend.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday morning, killing at least 1,419 people and wounding about 7,000 others, as well as destroying thousands of houses.

"In light of the devastating effects of the massive earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14, the European Union is allocating 3 million in humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of the affected communities," the commission said in a statement.

The funds will be given to humanitarian partners on the ground, the statement read, adding that they will be used to supply local hospitals with medical aid, as well as provide essentials, shelter, and protection to those particularly affected by the calamity.

On Monday, the Haitian government declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the quake.

